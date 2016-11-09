GWI says appointment of Chief Internal Auditor was irregular

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has confirmed the revocation of the appointment of Chief Internal Auditor Anand Bharrat, while saying it was “irregular.”

In a statement issued last Friday, GWI stated that the decision to revoke Bharrat’s appointment was not taken by interim Board Chair Patricia Chase-Green, as was stated in a report carried by Stabroek News, but rather by the board’s Human Resources Sub-Committee.

The report carried by this newspaper said that the decision to revoke Bharrat's appointment was taken at a meeting chaired by Chase-Green.