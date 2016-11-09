Police say probing armed robbery at Rohee’s residence

The police say they are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at about 11:00 hrs today, at lots 6-7 “AA” Ixora Avenue, Eccles, E.B.D, by three male armed bandits who invaded the two-storey house of Clement Rohee, Member of Parliament and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)

The bandits carted off a quantity of gold jewellery, several wrist watches and an undisclosed amount of cash, having assaulted and duct-taped the hands and feet of Rohee’s two domestic workers who alone were present at the time of the robbery.

Enquiries revealed, the police say, that the two female victims aged 28 and 52 years respectively were in the lower flat of the building, when the suspects armed with handguns entered an opened western door and demanded cash and jewellery which they denied having. As a result, they allegedly assaulted the victims, bound their hands and feet with duct tape, took them to the upper flat, ransacked the rooms and escaped with the valuables mentioned, in a waiting motor car bearing registration number PRR 514.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage obtained. The car allegedly used was found parked on Croal Street, Georgetown and is in custody, the police said. The crime scene and vehicle were processed and several latent prints were uplifted from both.

No arrests have been made.