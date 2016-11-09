Two drivers to be charged with four-year-old’s death
-after Sheriff St collision
The two men who were involved in the Sheriff Street accident that resulted in the death of four-year-old Abeka Trotman are expected to be charged soon.
Trotman was travelling with her mother, Abiola Trotman, and her grandmother, Cheryl Williams, in a car on September 10, on Sheriff Street, when it was hit by a pick-up truck.
The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had related to Stabroek News that it has advised the police to charge both drivers for causing the death of the girl.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments