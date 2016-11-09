Two drivers to be charged with four-year-old’s death

The two men who were involved in the Sheriff Street accident that resulted in the death of four-year-old Abeka Trotman are expected to be charged soon.

Trotman was travelling with her mother, Abiola Trotman, and her grandmother, Cheryl Williams, in a car on September 10, on Sheriff Street, when it was hit by a pick-up truck.

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had related to Stabroek News that it has advised the police to charge both drivers for causing the death of the girl.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.