Version75 Solutions wins inaugural hackathon

Having endured 48-hours of intense coding, Version75 Solutions on Sunday emerged as the winners of the first ‘Hackathon,’ which was organised by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre last weekend.

Also known as a Hack Fest, or a Code Fest, hackathons are marathons for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) developers to showcase the creative side of ICT development, encouraging both novices and experts to work together to create software applications that provide solutions to real life challenges.

Held under the theme “code till yuh drop,” the event saw the participation of eight teams, one of which came from Suriname to vie for the first prize of $300,000 and bragging rights.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.