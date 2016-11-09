West Coast Berbice farmers protest over planned eviction by REO

A group of farmers from West Coast Berbice journeyed to the city yesterday to picket the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of the Presidency over land that they are to be evicted from.

Over 200 farmers, including some who have been farming on the land for close to 30 years, could be affected. They told Stabroek News (SN) that they have already invested in the crop and that they stand to lose millions of dollars if they are removed.

Krishna Sewlall, vice-chairman of the Naarstigheid/Hopetown Farmers’ Association (NHFA) said that the new Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Five, Ovid Morrison is claiming that they have been occupying the land illegally and wants them to remove.

This newspaper tried to contact the REO but he was not available at the time.