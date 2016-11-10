Bandits storm Rohee’s house

Three armed bandits invaded the Eccles, East Bank Demerara home of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee yesterday morning during which they assaulted two maids and carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

The attack occurred about 11 am at his Lots 6-7 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, EBD home. At the time of the incident, only the two maids were present since Rohee and his wife had already left for work.

The police last evening in a statement said that the bandits carted off a quantity of gold jewellery, several wrist watches and an undisclosed amount of cash, having assaulted and duct-taped the hands and feet of Rohee's two domestic workers who alone were present at the time.