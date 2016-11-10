Burglars clean out Delhi St house

While sleeping in his bedroom, a man’s Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar house was burgled yesterday morning and over $1.2M in items were carted away.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Christopher Ram Jr. explained that he had returned home around 10:30 PM on Tuesday and had subsequently retired to bed sometime after 11 PM.

“I woke up at 4 AM to get some water and I noticed that the TV was gone so I went downstairs and I noticed the door was pried open,” Ram explained, pointing out that as soon as he noticed the door open he called the police three times but was unable to get onto them. “I called three times and I was hung up on all three times. It sounded like they picked up the phone and hang up and the last time a lady told me that since the bandits had left I …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.