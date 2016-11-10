Bus conductor charged over armed robbery on Sheriff Street

One of the alleged bandits who robbed a woman outside a Pizzeria on Sheriff Street on Monday, was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and was charged with simple larceny.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on November 7, at Sheriff Street, Jose Hopkinson, 28, of Lot 7 Perry Street, Tucville, stole a handbag worth $30,000, a Samsung Cell Phone valued $64,000, a passport worth $4,000, and $140,000 from Lystra Crandon. Hopkinson, a route 42 minibus conductor pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being granted to Hopkinson as he hinted that more charges are to be brought against the accused.

However, Hopkinson who expressed his innocence to the court, said that he never stole anything from the woman. He said that he and a female companion were in subs and salads, where he purchased a drink.

He said when they left the eatery and got onto the public road, they saw a frantic woman. Hopkinson said he approached the virtual complainant and inquired what was wrong with her and she pointed towards a car.

He said that a few seconds later a black car pulled up and men carrying guns exited the car and began beating him. He said they were accusing him of stealing from the virtual complainant. Hopkinson said when he was taken to the police station he was also assaulted by officers.

The chief magistrate remanded Hopkinson to prison. His matter was adjourned until November 18.

It was reported that Crandon, who was with her children on the day in question, was held at knife point by three bandits in front of the pizzeria and robbed of her handbag.

Following the attack, the security guard at the fast food outlet managed to apprehend one of the bandits, while his accomplices escaped.

Crandon explained that she was running errands for her daughter’s birthday when the attack occurred. Having arrived at the location, Crandon said, she was trying to quiet her children in the back seat when three men exited a car and approached her parked vehicle before proceeding to “pick” the lock as she and her children sat there. She then alerted a guard and the men ran away with her bag, but one was eventually caught.