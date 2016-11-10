Chinese bank looking at ways to salvage Baishanlin operations

A group of Chinese bank and business representatives left Guyana yesterday after scoping out possibilities for investment here including the taking over of the operations of the beleaguered Baishanlin.

“We have met with a delegation from the China Development Bank and a group of investors …they were concerned not just of Baishanlin’s operations here but also a group was looking at possible investment opportunities here…,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday.

Trotman informed that representatives from the China bank, which were a part of the delegation, came to Guyana to discuss Baishanlin’s operations, since they were the loan providers for the company’s logging investments here and the company has since defaulted on that loan.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.