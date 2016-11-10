Gov’t seals US$10M India bank loan for northwest ferry
With the intention of procuring a new vessel to ply the Georgetown/ Northwest district route, the Government of Guyana signed a US$10M loan yesterday with Exim Bank of India.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan were present at the Ministry of Finance’s boardroom along with High Commissioner of India to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Resident Representative from Exim Bank, Sailesh Prashad, to sign the agreement.
Patterson explained that while the vessel will cost US$18M, US$10M is coming via the loan while the remaining US$8M will be coming as a grant from the Government of India. The agreement will be tendered out internationally.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments