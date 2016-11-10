Gov’t seals US$10M India bank loan for northwest ferry

With the intention of procuring a new vessel to ply the Georgetown/ Northwest district route, the Government of Guyana signed a US$10M loan yesterday with Exim Bank of India.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan were present at the Ministry of Finance’s boardroom along with High Commissioner of India to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Resident Representative from Exim Bank, Sailesh Prashad, to sign the agreement.

Patterson explained that while the vessel will cost US$18M, US$10M is coming via the loan while the remaining US$8M will be coming as a grant from the Government of India. The agreement will be tendered out internationally.