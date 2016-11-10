GWI admits Antinfek used to disinfect Diamond, Hillfoot wells, despite earlier claims to the contrary
– blasts Stabroek News use of ‘leaks’ to gain info
Polyhexanide, also known as Antinfek, was used by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to disinfect the Diamond Well Station and another at Hillfoot along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, GWI Director of Operations Dwayne Shako confirmed at a press conference held yesterday in the company’s boardroom.
This disclosure was in response to questions posed relating to statements made by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan in the National Assembly last Friday during questioning by PPP/C parliamentarian Dr Frank Anthony on the reason for GWI’s procurement of Antinfek.
GWI, which has been under fire over the use of Antinfek, had earlier claimed that the chemical was only being tested. However,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
