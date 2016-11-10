Man, 59, charged over Annandale road fatality

A 59-year-old man, who was charged with drunk driving and causing death, pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was placed on bail after he appeared before a magistrate yesterday.

The courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore heard that on November 5, at Mandela Avenue, Michael Fraser, of Lot 61 Annandale, East Coast Demerara, drove his motor car PSS 8813, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bertram Cummings. Fraser, who pleaded not guilty to this charge, also denied the charge of driving the said motor vehicle while his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.

Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford told the court that he had no objection to Fraser being granted a substantial amount in bail. He further asked that the accused driver’s licence be suspended until the determination of the trial. The prosecution also mentioned that the police file was incomplete as there were reports that are outstanding.

Magistrate Azore granted Fraser $250,000 bail for the causing of death charge and $7,500 for the driving while under the influence charge. His matter was adjourned until November 30.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Chinese bank looking at ways to salvage Baishanlin operations

default placeholder

Bus conductor charged over armed robbery on Sheriff Street

The R. Prasad Service Station at Mon Repos, ECD

Mon Repos gas station targeted again by bandits

default placeholder

PPP felicitates Trump

The door that was pried open by the burglars.

Burglars clean out Delhi St house

default placeholder

Inmate charged over Sunday’s wounding at Camp St prison

default placeholder

Sophia water woes should end by early next week

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr Sheik Amir (right) and Dr. David Samaroo

GPH still plagued by overcrowding, staff shortage

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  6. The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

    Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority

  7. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  8. trio

    Corentyne rape accused trio remanded


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday