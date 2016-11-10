Man, 59, charged over Annandale road fatality

A 59-year-old man, who was charged with drunk driving and causing death, pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was placed on bail after he appeared before a magistrate yesterday.

The courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore heard that on November 5, at Mandela Avenue, Michael Fraser, of Lot 61 Annandale, East Coast Demerara, drove his motor car PSS 8813, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bertram Cummings. Fraser, who pleaded not guilty to this charge, also denied the charge of driving the said motor vehicle while his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.

Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford told the court that he had no objection to Fraser being granted a substantial amount in bail. He further asked that the accused driver’s licence be suspended until the determination of the trial. The prosecution also mentioned that the police file was incomplete as there were reports that are outstanding.

Magistrate Azore granted Fraser $250,000 bail for the causing of death charge and $7,500 for the driving while under the influence charge. His matter was adjourned until November 30.