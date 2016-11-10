Mon Repos gas station targeted again by bandits

The R Prasad Service Station was last evening once again targeted by two motorcycle bandits who escaped empty handed after a warning shot was fired by a customer who is a licensed firearm holder.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at the service station located on the Railway Embankment at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the bandits rode into the gas station, got off the motorcycle and grabbed the female pump attendant who was at the time counting some cash while seated on a chair.