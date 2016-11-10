PPP felicitates Trump

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory at the American Presidential Elections on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, the PPP said it wishes to stress the importance it attaches to the relations between Guyana and the United States.

“Mr. Trump is assuming this huge responsibility at a time when our world is facing great dangers. In his victory speech, we were pleased to learn that Mr. Trump emphasized the need to improve relations with other countries of the world.

“We strongly support that view. We can assure Mr. Trump of our support as he pursues that goal”, the opposition party said.

The party also congratulated the American people in choosing their President in a democratic and open manner.