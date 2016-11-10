PPP felicitates Trump

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory at the American Presidential Elections on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, the PPP said it wishes to stress the importance it attaches to the relations between Guyana and the United States.

“Mr. Trump is assuming this huge responsibility at a time when our world is facing great dangers. In his victory speech, we were pleased to learn that Mr. Trump emphasized the need to improve relations with other countries of the world.

“We strongly support that view.  We can assure Mr. Trump of our support as he pursues that goal”, the opposition party said.

The party also congratulated the American people in choosing their President in a democratic and open manner.

 

More in Local News

The door that was pried open by the burglars.

Burglars clean out Delhi St house

default placeholder

Inmate charged over Sunday’s wounding at Camp St prison

default placeholder

Sophia water woes should end by early next week

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr Sheik Amir (right) and Dr. David Samaroo

GPH still plagued by overcrowding, staff shortage

Kester McPhoy

Robbery accused granted bail

default placeholder

Bartica massacre trial set to continue today as voir dire ends

default placeholder

Cane Grove supermarket fire confirmed as arson

default placeholder

Assault accused says cop asked him for bribe

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  6. The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

    Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority

  7. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  8. trio

    Corentyne rape accused trio remanded


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday