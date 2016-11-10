Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has sought legal advice from Attorney General, Basil Williams following a dispute between Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud and former acting Commissioner, David Ramnarine over a number of promotions made by the latter.

“I don’t want it to be in the press quite frankly. I will give a decision after getting a legal opinion on the matter from the Attorney General and that is all my comment,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News when contacted yesterday.

Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud went off on some of his accrued vacation leave in June of this year and returned to work this month.