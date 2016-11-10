Teen drowns in Tain trench

A 15-year-old JC Chandisingh Secondary School student drowned yesterday afternoon after he went for a swim with friends in a trench located in Tain Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Ronaldo Sankar of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.

According to reports, Sankar and five of his school friends decided to go swimming in the trench yesterday after school.

