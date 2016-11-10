Teen drowns in Tain trench
A 15-year-old JC Chandisingh Secondary School student drowned yesterday afternoon after he went for a swim with friends in a trench located in Tain Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Dead is Ronaldo Sankar of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.
According to reports, Sankar and five of his school friends decided to go swimming in the trench yesterday after school.
One of the friends related that it was only after …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments