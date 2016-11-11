Anti-corruption forum being held for MPs

A three-day anti-corruption forum for parliamentarians yesterday opened at the Marriott Hotel, where guests from the UK branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) hope to impart knowledge to local counterparts on dealing with corruption, standards in public office and parliamentary codes of conduct.

"I think that it was a very enlightening and productive forum on an important issue and I want to thank the CPA and the Government of Guyana for organising it. And I hope that we will have more engagements of this type addressing thorny issues, such corruption,…