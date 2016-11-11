Bandits rob Industry supermarket
-owners beaten during attack
The Chinese owners of a Crown Dam, Industry supermarket were beaten and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash yesterday afternoon in an attack by two bandits.
Fan Chuan Xia and Jin Xin Xie, the owners of the Prance Supermarket on the East Coast of Demerara were gun butted to their heads by the bandits, who later fled on motorcycles.
Investigators had some difficulties taking detailed reports from the owners due to the language barrier. However, the supermarket was equipped with surveillance cameras that recorded the attack.
The footage showed that around 2.53pm, the
