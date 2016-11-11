Cabinet plugs $49m into stemming math ‘crisis’
Cabinet has approved the expenditure of $48.6 million to address what it has deemed a “crisis” in student performance at Grade Six Mathematics.
Minister of State, Joe Harmon, told reporters at yesterday’s post-cabinet press briefing that Cabinet has approved a seven-point strategy labelled the “Emergency Education intervention for improved performance in Mathematics by students in Grade Six.”
The approved intervention which is expected to address critical issues in
