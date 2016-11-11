Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

The Government of Guyana says it has received credible information related to a potential domestic security threat, a Ministry of the Presidency release said today. The release provided no further information on the type of threat.

The release said that the potential threat coupled with increased criminal activity has “resulted in the decision by the Administration to institute security measures in targeted areas, starting tomorrow. These operations will be conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“Citizens can expect to see helicopters providing aerial coverage and an increased number of police officers, along with members of the GDF on the ground in certain areas. Citizens are asked not be alarmed but to cooperate with security forces where necessary. The safety of all residents and visitors to Guyana remains a top priority for the administration”.

The announcement of heightened security operations comes after weeks of pressure on the government over the crime rate. Both the government and the police force had denied that serious crime was up, insisting that official figures showed that it was on the decline. The private sector and other voices had called for urgent action to tackle crime. The last few weeks have seen a range of daring and brutal attacks on several Chinese-owned businesses and householders. The residence of former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee was also raided.