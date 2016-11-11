GWI use of Antinfek is betrayal of public trust – Food and Drug Director
Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) Director Marlan Cole says that the confirmed use of Antinfek by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has betrayed the public’s trust and all ethical considerations.
GWI Director of Operations Dwayne Shako admitted on Wednesday to be using Polyhexanide, also known as Antinfek, to disinfect the Diamond Well Station and another at Hillfoot along the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.
GWI had previously denied using the chemical and claimed that it was only being tested. However, leaked emails had pointed to the chemical being used in wells at…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
