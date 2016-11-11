High Court orders TSC to review applications for teacher promotions

Following a High Court decision yesterday after 16 months of legal wrangling, teachers across the nation who were eligible for promotion in the 2015 school year will be able to have their applications reviewed in a fresh process.

Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards yesterday made absolute the Order Nisi granted to the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) by then Chief Justice Ian Chang in July, 2015, calling on the Teaching Service Commis-sion (TSC) to “assess all applications for promotions in the Teaching Service afresh for the year 2015.”

It is a victory which for the GTU has been long in coming but is sweeter still for the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.