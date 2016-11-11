‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Controversial self-proclaimed “Pope” Philbert London yesterday refused to address the widely circulated sex videos appearing to feature him, saying that his attorney would speak for him.
“Speak to my attorney… Jerome Khan…. No, I have nothing to say. He will speak for me,” London told Stabroek News when contacted yesterday.
Efforts to contact Khan proved futile as calls to a mobile number provided for him were not immediately answered.
London last week found himself at the centre of a sex scandal after the videos and photos featuring him went viral on social media.
London continues to trend both locally and internationally and media houses in the region have also been reporting on the scandal. Local social media continues to see numerous comments on the scandal.
Meanwhile, visits to London’s church have indicated a drop in attendance although …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
