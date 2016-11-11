Man wanted in relation to Scotia Bank fraud

Vishaul Moonilal,33, is wanted by the police in relation to fraud which occurred in July, 2016, at Scotia Bank, Carmichael, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Moonilal, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 226-1389, 226-7476, 227-2610, 227-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

The police gave his last known addresses as:Lot 44 Bel Air Park, Georgetown/ 44 Houston, EBD.