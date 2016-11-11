Miners accuse gov’t of betrayal over reported plan to yank concessions

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) yesterday accused government of “betrayal” after reporting that it has learned that a number of concessions granted to miners would be pulled, while the Natural Resources Ministry cautioned the group against making “inaccurate” pronouncements.

“This is the ultimate betrayal of the miners by the APNU/AFC government and will only serve to make the already difficult industry harder, if not impossible,” the GGDMA said in a statement, where it announced that it has received “highly credible” information that the current government would be rescinding all the concessions granted to miners.

It said that Minister of Finance Winston Jordan is expected to make the