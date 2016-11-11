President urges unions to develop new model
President David Granger last evening urged the trade union movement in Guyana to develop a new model of trade unionism so that they can remain relevant in the changing labour market.
Speaking at the fourth triennial delegates’ congress for the Guyana Trades Union Congress, Granger told union leaders that with the changing structure of labour the membership of unions is decreasing and negatively affecting both the capability and credibility of trade unions.
“The Hammer and Sickle are no longer the tools of the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments