President urges unions to develop new model

President David Granger last evening urged the trade union movement in Guyana to develop a new model of trade unionism so that they can remain relevant in the changing labour market.

Speaking at the fourth triennial delegates’ congress for the Guyana Trades Union Congress, Granger told union leaders that with the changing structure of labour the membership of unions is decreasing and negatively affecting both the capability and credibility of trade unions.

