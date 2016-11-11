South Ruimveldt man gunned down in Albouystown

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Michael Payne, 27 years, of South Ruimveldt, which occurred about 0630h this morning at 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown.

Investigations have so far revealed that about 2200h. last night, Payne had an argument with a male suspect at Ketley Street, Charlestown, and this morning the male suspect together with another male suspect went to Payne’s home where they allegedly kicked down his door, entered the house and fought with Payne.

During the process, the police say that several loud explosions were heard, after which the suspects fled and Payne was discovered with several suspected gunshot wounds to his head, chest and upper left arm. He was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. One of the two suspects, who is 38 years and resides at Ketley Street, Charlestown, is in custody assisting police with the investigation.