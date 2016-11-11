South Ruimveldt man gunned down in Albouystown

-suspect held

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Michael Payne, 27 years, of South Ruimveldt, which occurred about 0630h this morning at 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown.

Investigations have so far revealed that about 2200h. last night, Payne had an argument with a male suspect at Ketley Street, Charlestown, and this morning the male suspect together with another male suspect went to Payne’s home where they allegedly kicked down his door, entered the house and fought with Payne.

During the process, the police say that several loud explosions were heard, after which the suspects fled and Payne was discovered with several suspected gunshot wounds to his head, chest and upper left arm. He was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. One of the two suspects, who is 38 years and resides at Ketley Street, Charlestown, is in custody assisting police with the investigation.

 

Guyana Teachers' Union executive members with their lawyer outside the court after the decision was read. From left are Regional Vice President for Demerara Collis Nicholson, Sumanta Alleyne, Julian Cambridge, Stacy Benjamin, Lancelot Baptiste, attorney Roysdale Forde, GTU President Mark Lyte and General Secretary Coretta McDonald.

High Court orders TSC to review applications for teacher promotions

default placeholder

Miners accuse gov't of betrayal over reported plan to yank concessions

default placeholder

GWI use of Antinfek is betrayal of public trust – Food and Drug Director

The Prance Supermarket, which was robbed yesterday afternoon.

Bandits rob Industry supermarket

default placeholder

Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000

default placeholder

Cabinet plugs $49m into stemming math 'crisis'

Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say "No to violence". Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

'I have nothing to say' -'Pope' London mum on sex scandal

Part of the gathering at the congress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President urges unions to develop new model

  Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

    Church St hotel's casino application rejected by gaming authority

  Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say "No to violence". Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    'I have nothing to say' -'Pope' London mum on sex scandal


First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics' Craft Production and Design Division that "education must be a lifelong pursuit". In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said "Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit". Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all "the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication" have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples' Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music'