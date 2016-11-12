Bandits cart off millions in goods
-during Mon Repos electronics store hold-up
Two men carted off over $3M in electronics from a Mon Repos dealer during a brazen attack yesterday afternoon.
Following the robbery of Viscom Electronics Store at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, owner Shridat Singh lamented a lack of police presence to deter continuing attacks on businesses.
Singh told Stabroek News that around 1.28pm, the two robbers went to the store wearing full face helmets and enquired about purchasing credit for their phones.
