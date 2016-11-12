Cops find nearly 100lbs of ganja at Turkeyen house

Two cousins were arrested early yesterday morning after the police discovered almost 100 pounds of marijuana at their Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara apartment.

The police, in a press statement, said that acting on information received, they went to the Second Street, Turkeyen Apartment around 12.30am and conducted a search that unearthed 26 taped parcels in a bag that was hidden in a plastic barrel in one of the rooms.

The drugs, when weighed, amounted to almost 44 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to 97 pounds.

The cousins, aged 36 and 20, were taken into custody and are expected to be charged soon.