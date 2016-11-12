Cops find nearly 100lbs of ganja at Turkeyen house
-cousins arrested
Two cousins were arrested early yesterday morning after the police discovered almost 100 pounds of marijuana at their Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara apartment.
The police, in a press statement, said that acting on information received, they went to the Second Street, Turkeyen Apartment around 12.30am and conducted a search that unearthed 26 taped parcels in a bag that was hidden in a plastic barrel in one of the rooms.
The drugs, when weighed, amounted to almost 44 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to 97 pounds.
The cousins, aged 36 and 20, were taken into custody and are expected to be charged soon.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments