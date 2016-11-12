Cops seeking known characters over Rohee robbery

As investigations continue into the armed robbery at the home of PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee on Wednesday, the police are searching for four persons, including two known characters.

Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division Calvin Brutus, when contacted yesterday afternoon, told Stabroek News that investigators have analysed fingerprints which were lifted from the crime scene and they matched those of two known characters.

Apart from them, he said, two other persons, including a woman who allegedly rented the car that was used as the getaway vehicle, were wanted for questioning. The car was found parked on Croal Street, Georgetown hours after the incident.

The robbery occurred around 11 am on Wednesday at Rohee’s Lot 6 – 7 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara home, during which three bandits armed with guns and a knife assaulted two maids and carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

The police had said in a statement that the bandits carted off a quantity of gold jewellery, several wristwatches and cash, having assaulted and duct-taped the hands and feet of Rohee’s two domestic workers who alone were present at the time.

Enquiries revealed, the police said, that the two women, aged 28 and 52-years-old, were in the lower flat of the building, when the suspects, armed with handguns, entered through an open western door and demanded cash and jewellery. The women said they had none and were assaulted, bound and taken to the upper flat. The bandits then ransacked the rooms and escaped with the valuables in a waiting car bearing registration number PRR 514.

Rohee, former minister of home affairs, had told reporters that he left home around 9.30 am on Wednesday for work. He later received a call from a neighbour informing him of police presence in front of his home.

According to Rohee, the bandits easily gained entry into the tightly secured home since the grill to the back door was left open by one of the maids.  “They tied them up with duct tape and take them upstairs where they began demanding gold and jewellery but of course they don’t know about that,” Rohee said.

During the ordeal, which lasted for about 20 minutes, he said, the maids were assaulted and the men ransacked the entire house.

More in Local News

David Granger

Cops, army in security operations to tackle possible domestic threat, higher crime

Leading from the front: Head of the Ministry of Public Health Department of Maternal and Child Health Dr Ertenisa Hamilton receiving the contraceptive implant yesterday at the GPHC.

‘Implant’ contraceptive launched to expand family-planning options

Dead: Michael Payne

South man shot dead over bike

One of the bandits emptying one of the glass cases into his bag.

Bandits cart off millions in goods

default placeholder

No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

Lenox Shuman

After return, Toshao questions gov’t commitment to role for remigrants

default placeholder

Essequibo rice miller sues GRDB for nearly $100m

default placeholder

Nursing students asked to re-sit final exams

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  6. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  7. Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000

  8. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive