Darren Bravo sent home over tweet

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, CMC – Leading West Indies batsman Darren Bravo has been controversially sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old’s match/tour contract was cancelled by the West Indies Cricket Board after he was found in breach of the agreement, stemming from a tweet earlier this week that was deemed to have “denigrated” WICB president Dave Cameron.

Bravo, who was part of the camp in Potchefstroom, did not travel to Harare with the remainder of the squad on Saturday for the tournament running from November 14-27, and which includes the hosts and Sri Lanka.

He is set to leave here today for the Caribbean.

 

Darren Bravo
