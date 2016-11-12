Diverse Guyana experience planned for Prince Harry

When His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales visits Guyana for two days next month, he will travel to the Hinterland as well as spend time with children at the Joshua House Orphanage and soldiers at Camp Ayanganna.

“Georgetown is not Guyana, the same way that London is not the UK and Washington, the United States… so I think it is an opportunity to see somewhere different of Guyana,” UK High Commissioner Gregory Quinn told reporters yesterday at a press briefing to give an update on the royal visit.

Prince Harry, a former Captain in the British Armed Forces, begins a tour of the Caribbean on…