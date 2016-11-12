Friends robbed at gunpoint at Bagotstown house
Two men armed with guns held up a group of six friends who were socialising at a Bagotsown, East Bank Demerara house and robbed them of a quantity of cash and cellular phones on Thursday night.
Stabroek News learnt that the robbery at the home of Ganesh Kissoon of Water Street, Bagotstown, lasted an estimated 8 minutes.
Kissoon yesterday told Stabroek News that he was returning from the washroom around 11 pm …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments