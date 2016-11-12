Fundraising for child with hydrocephalus sees good response

The generosity of well-wishers who responded to the case of seven-year-old Ephraim Collins, who was diagnosed with hydrocephalus as an infant, has pushed the family a bit closer to its fundraising goal, although more help is needed.

Jessica Hatfield reported yesterday that there has been a steady inflow of funds since a report was published in Stabroek News two weeks ago and expressed thanks to readers on behalf of herself and Ephraim’s parents, Otto and Carlene Collins.

So far, donations through the crowdfunding site have passed the US$5,000 mark. The goal is US$85,000.

