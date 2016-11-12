‘Implant’ contraceptive launched to expand family-planning options

The Maternal and Child Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health is seeking to expand its available family-planning options with the introduction of new, long-acting reversible contraceptive for women.

The ‘implant’ Jadelle (levonorgestrel), comes in two Progestin-filled tiny, reversible rods, the size of which can be compared to a matchstick. As the name implies, the rods are inserted just under the skin of a woman’s arm by a certified health care provider under aseptic conditions.

Once inserted, this form of contraceptive provides highly effective protection against pregnancy for