Melanie landlord shot by drug-dealing tenant

The police say they are making diligent efforts to apprehend a thirty year old tenant who allegedly shot his landlord multiple times to his legs because he was warned to discontinue doing illegal business on the property.

Enquiries disclosed, police say, that the victim Basil Murray, 66 years of 89 Melanie Damishana ECD, owns and rents a three storey property at Lot 360 Melanie Damishana ECD, where the suspect is one of his tenants.

About 2115h last night, the victim was making a routine visit to his Lot 360 property when he met the suspect in the yard and told him that he learnt that he (suspect) was selling narcotics on his premises and for him to desist from so doing. As a result, a heated argument ensued; during this process, the suspect allegedly whipped out a handgun and discharged several rounds at the victim, hitting him twice to both legs after which he fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is admitted in a stable condition, awaiting to undergo surgery. Investigators have retrieved seven spent shells of a small calibre weapon, at the scene. Investigation in progress.