No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
–argues church, not public should sanction
Not disputing the legitimacy of sex tapes that have been the focus of a scandal involving his client, self-proclaimed ‘Pope’ Philbert London, attorney Jerome Khan said yesterday that no crime has been committed and only his congregation should pass moral judgement.
“There is nothing that I have seen, as a lawyer, that is criminal in nature and he has not committed any crime,” Khan said in an interview with Stabroek News.
"It is the publisher of the images who has breached the privacy of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.
