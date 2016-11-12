Nursing students asked to re-sit final exams
-after evidence surfaces of compromise in test papers
Final year students of the Georgetown School of Nursing were in tears yesterday after being told that they would have to re-sit their final examinations since the nursing council had tangible evidence that the tests had been “compromised.”
Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, several students related that having written the four-part examination on October 18th and 19th, they were expecting to receive their results in December or at the latest in January.
However, what they received was a phone call from principal tutor Cleopatra Barkoye, who requested
