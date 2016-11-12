After return, Toshao questions gov’t commitment to role for remigrants
After answering the appeal by President David Granger and the APNU+AFC administration for Guyanese in the diaspora to return home and develop the country, remigrant Lenox Shuman is grappling with buyer’s remorse.
Shuman, the Vice Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), told Stabroek News on Tuesday that his experience as a re-migrant casts doubt on the government’s commitment to assist in reintegrating them into the Guyanese society.
Schuman, who is an airline pilot, returned to Guyana after the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
