Bandits steal laptops, cash from Brickdam Secondary

Thieves broke into the Brickdam Secondary School sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning and carted off two laptop computers and a quantity of cash.

Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division Calvin Brutus confirmed the incident which he said occurred between 4 pm on Thursday and 8 am on Friday.

Stabroek News understands that Brickdam Secondary Head teacher Chandrine Welcome-Lee left the items: two laptop computers and $40,000 intact before leaving work on Thursday.

However, when she returned to work the following day she discovered that the door to the office was broken. Further checks were made and the items were discovered missing.

The stolen money was reportedly donated to the school for its upcoming graduation ceremony scheduled for this month end.

An alarm was raised and the police were summoned.

The men reportedly gained entry to the office which is located in the upper flat of school’s Freeman Street, East LaPenitence building by breaking the lock on the door.

During this period, the security guard on duty recalled hearing no strange sounds.

An investigation has since been launched, but up to yesterday afternoon no arrests had been made.