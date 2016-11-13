‘All you can do is try every day to be the best version of yourself’
- UG valedictorian
When 23-year-old Dr Kibwey Peterkin delivered the 50th valedictorian’s address at the University of Guyana’s convocation ceremony last evening, he became not only the first medical student to do so but the first student from the Faculty of Health Sciences to have earned the honour.
Peterkin, who told Stabroek News that he was a “bit overwhelmed” at the response to his success, explained that it was the product of nothing more than dedication and persistence.
“This is a journey. All you can do is try every day to be the best …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
