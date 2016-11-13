Chinese chef shot during robbery
A twenty-eight-year old Chinese chef who was minutes after midnight shot and robbed as he was in the process of entering his Bonasika Street, Section ‘K’ Campbellville home, is hospitalised at a private hospital, in a stable condition, the police say.
Enquiries disclosed that about 00:05h this morning, the victim, Coa Ben Fei, had just exited his motor car and opened his gate when three men, one armed with a handgun accosted and relieved him of his cell phone, chain and $80,000 cash.
During that process, the armed suspect shot him in the upper right thigh after which they escaped in a dark-coloured motor car.
The victim was rushed to Woodlands Hospital where he is being prepared to undergo surgery, the police said. Investigators retrieved a 9 mm spent shell at the scene. No arrests have yet been made.
