Cops seek Bel Air man for questioning in bank fraud

A Bel-Air resident is wanted by the police for questioning in connection to a multi-million-dollar fraud at the ScotiaBank, Carmichael Street location and two other persons including an employee of the bank are also the subjects of the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement issued on Friday said it was seeking the assistance of the public in locating 33-year-old Vishaul Moonilal, who is wanted in connection with a fraud that occurred during the month of July at the bank.

A reliable police source, when contacted by Stabroek News, said the fraud was revealed a few months ago after the bank’s credit department carried out its own investigation.

The matter was immediately handed over to the police who have since been carrying out investigations.

According to information, Guyana Revenue Authority staff would allegedly issue vehicle registration certificates in the name of Moonilal and other individuals who in majority of the cases never existed, after which the loans worth millions of dollars would be issued by the bank.

The discovery of the fraud was made after the bank, during its investigation, decided to contact the individuals who were issued the loans but could not locate them.

The bank employee has since been dismissed.

Moonilal’s last known addresses were Lot 44 Bel Air Park, Georgetown and Lot 44 Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 25-6411, 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 226-1389, 226-7476, 227-2610, 227-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.