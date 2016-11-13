ExxonMobil funding development of Diamond Special Needs School

ExxonMobil has begun investing funds in the Diamond Special Needs School to improve its infrastructure and enhance the capacity of its teachers in relation to special needs education.

The goal, according to Exxon’s Director of Government Affairs Carlton James, is to make the Diamond Special Needs School a model school for special education. “ExxonMobil will, for the foreseeable future, continue to work with the Diamond Special Needs School. We believe there are all sorts of possibilities here—it is easy to get to, the environment is correct, almost for it to be a crucible of learning,” James stated on Friday at a Social Enhancement Seminar held at the school.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

