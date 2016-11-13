GuySuCo mulling sale of Skeldon estate – Thomas
- in deplorable condition, producing sugar at US 37 cents per lb
The deplorable state of the Skeldon Estate and the expenses it is incurring have pushed the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Board to look at the options of either selling or diversifying it.
This is according to Chairman of the Board Dr Clive Thomas, who told Stabroek News in an interview that they have already spoken to potential buyers and are awaiting the go ahead from government to continue the discussions.
Contributing to the estate's woes is the US$110 million Chinese-built factory, conceived by the PPP/C government to secure the future of the sugar industry, which has been a poor performer from the inception and has produced nowhere near the 110,000 tonnes of sugar that
