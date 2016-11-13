Prison raids uncover weapons, phones, drugs

A large quantity of contraband items, including improvised weapons as well as cell phones and drugs, were seized during raids conducted at the Georgetown and New Amsterdam prisons yesterday as part of increased security measures.

The Ministry of the Presidency later said that the Joint Services conducted “Operation Safeguard” at the prisons as part of “heightened security activities” to ensure domestic security.

