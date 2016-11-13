Prison raids uncover weapons, phones, drugs
A large quantity of contraband items, including improvised weapons as well as cell phones and drugs, were seized during raids conducted at the Georgetown and New Amsterdam prisons yesterday as part of increased security measures.
The Ministry of the Presidency later said that the Joint Services conducted “Operation Safeguard” at the prisons as part of “heightened security activities” to ensure domestic security.
The raids were conducted a day after the government announced that the police force and army would be…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
Comments
About these comments