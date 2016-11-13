South side community recreation spaces commissioned

Two recreational grounds in south Georgetown were on Friday commissioned by the Department of Culture Youth and Sport of the Ministry of Education as a part of its Community Grounds Enhancement Project.

The grounds at Freeman Street, East La Penitence and Guyhoc Park were rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $1.5 million and are equipped with seating and LED energy saving lights.

The grounds have been cleared of vegetation and filled with white sand. Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry said that in the future they would be upgraded to provide better facilities for residents.