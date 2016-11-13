South side community recreation spaces commissioned
Two recreational grounds in south Georgetown were on Friday commissioned by the Department of Culture Youth and Sport of the Ministry of Education as a part of its Community Grounds Enhancement Project.
The grounds at Freeman Street, East La Penitence and Guyhoc Park were rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $1.5 million and are equipped with seating and LED energy saving lights.
The grounds have been cleared of vegetation and filled with white sand. Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry said that in the future they would be upgraded to provide better facilities for residents.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
Comments
About these comments