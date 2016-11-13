Tenant shoots Melanie landlord after warned against selling narcotics – police

The police are hunting for the tenant who allegedly shot his landlord four times in his legs on Friday evening, after he was warned to discontinue doing illegal business on the man’s property.

Basil Murray, 66, of 89 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, is currently hospitalised after he was shot allegedly by his tenant.

Murray was shot twice to each leg and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where