Plantation Hope man still semi-conscious week after accident
A week after Dennis Bissoon, of Plantation Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was struck down on the Cove and John ECD public road, he remains in a semi-conscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Last Sunday night, Bissoon was crossing the road when an allegedly speeding motor vehicle struck him down on the Cove and John Public Road.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments