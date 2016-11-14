Budget Day Nov 28 – Parliament Office
Monday, November 28 is Budget Day.
This is according to The Parliament Corner advertisement in today’s Stabroek News.
The presentation of the Estimates of Revenues and Expenditure for the financial year 2017 will be the earliest in decades.
The presentation for 2016 was held on January 29 this year.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
Comments
About these comments